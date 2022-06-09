Humankind gets console pre-orders & Cultures of Latin America DLC While the game is set to bring some new 4X strategy to PlayStation and Xbox later this year, the Cultures of Latin America DLC is available now.

Amplitude Studios and Sega launched Humankind in August 2021, and with it came Amplitude’s latest big foray into 4X strategy design. Almost a year later, the game is still going strong, not only with the release of new DLC, but the announcement of its arrival on consoles. Today, Amplitude Studios released the Cultures of Latin America paid DLC pack for PC players. What’s more, console pre-orders have opened up for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 with the game launching on those platforms later this 2022.

Amplitude Studios and Sega announced the latest updates and details for Humankind during the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase on June 9, 2022. According to the announcement, Humankind is now open for pre-order on consoles. It will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5 on November 4, 2022. It will also be coming to the Xbox Game Pass when it gets its console debut.

That wasn’t all though. PC players who are already enjoying the game can check out the new Cultures of Latin America DLC pack. It’s a paid DLC that features a wealth of new expansions to the game, including the following:

6 New Cultures: Caralans, Nazca, Taíno, Inca, Argentinians, and Cubans

6 New Wonders: Pyramid of the Sun – Teotihuacan, Maracana Stadium, Salar de Uyuni, Salto Angel, Lençóis Maranhenses, and the Atacama Desert.

9 Independent Peoples

15 Narrative Events

30+ New in-game themed music tracks composed by Arnaud Roy

The Humankind Cultures of Latin America DLC is available now on PC for $8.99 USD.

Players will be able to try out six different cultures and their various perks and benefits in the Cultures of Latin America DLC for Humankind.

If you don’t have money to spend on the DLC, there’s still other fun to explore for free. The Bolivar Patch is a free update that rebalances various aspects and adds new features to the game, including the following content:

Reworked surrender system

Rebalanced war support modifiers

Infrastructure yield previews

Unique wonder effects

And more

With the launch of these new features and DLC on PC, as well as console releases coming later in November 2022, stay tuned for more details on Humankind, or check out our previous coverage right here at Shacknews.