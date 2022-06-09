Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Watch the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase here

Watch the Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream with Geoff Keighley right here.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
2

Summer Game Fest 2022 kicks of today with a livestream from host Geoff Keighley, and you can watch the showcase right here with Shacknews as we co-stream the event.

Watch the Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream

Summer Game Fest 2022 will be hosted by Geoff Keighley starting at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Shacknews is co-streaming the showcase, and you can find the embed to watch the livestream directly above. We’ll be reacting to all the news that breaks during the event, including new game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. You know when Geoff Keighley is involved there will be more than a few world premieres.

Shacknews will also be cranking out the news stories that break during Summer Game Fest 2022, so a quick click over to our homepage and you can see that coverage as it goes up. You can also follow our Summer Game Fest 2022 tag to see everything related to this year’s event. It’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss anything.

Once Summer Game Fest 2022’s opening showcase is in the books, there will be plenty more livestream events and showcases to watch. You can find all that coverage on our homepage as well, and you best not forget that Shacknews will be hosting E6 from Tuesday, June 14 to Friday, June 17. That’s four days of livestream goodness that you do not want to miss. You can catch it all on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Co-EIC
Co-EIC

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is known for his guide writing and, unsettlingly enough, enjoys grinding out in-depth collectible articles. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his guides.

