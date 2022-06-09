Watch the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase here Watch the Summer Game Fest 2022 livestream with Geoff Keighley right here.

Summer Game Fest 2022 kicks of today with a livestream from host Geoff Keighley, and you can watch the showcase right here with Shacknews as we co-stream the event.

Summer Game Fest 2022 will be hosted by Geoff Keighley starting at 11 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Shacknews is co-streaming the showcase, and you can find the embed to watch the livestream directly above. We’ll be reacting to all the news that breaks during the event, including new game announcements, trailers, release dates, and more. You know when Geoff Keighley is involved there will be more than a few world premieres.

Shacknews will also be cranking out the news stories that break during Summer Game Fest 2022, so a quick click over to our homepage and you can see that coverage as it goes up. You can also follow our Summer Game Fest 2022 tag to see everything related to this year’s event. It’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss anything.

Once Summer Game Fest 2022’s opening showcase is in the books, there will be plenty more livestream events and showcases to watch. You can find all that coverage on our homepage as well, and you best not forget that Shacknews will be hosting E6 from Tuesday, June 14 to Friday, June 17. That’s four days of livestream goodness that you do not want to miss. You can catch it all on the Shacknews Twitch channel.