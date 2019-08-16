Amplitude Studios' Humankind dated for 2020
The enigmatic Humankind is headed to Nintendo Switch next year, so make sure you've got it on your wishlist and plenty of space clear to download it when it lands.
Develop humanity over thousands of years in this intriguing new strategy title.
The developer took to Twitter with a quick tease about what may be to come at Gamescom 2019.