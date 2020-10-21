New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
Google Stadia reveals day 2 lineup of demos

Stadia's Three Days of Demos event continues with more exclusive opportunities.
Donovan Erskine
1

Google recently announced the Three Days of Demo event for Stadia, the company’s game streaming service. Bringing exclusive demos of upcoming games, Three Days of Demos will hopefully draw more users to what has been a platform that struggled to gain a massive audience. For day 2, Stadia players can try out Humankind, Orcs Must Die! 3 Drastic Steps Expansion, and Ark: Survival Evolved.

Each of these demos are available as of today, October 21, exclusive to Google Stadia. What’s more, is players don’t need to be paying subscribers to the game streaming platform to take advantage of the first demo, Humankind. Simply visit the Stadia website, sign up using a Gmail address, and you’re good to go. “In this Beta of the new 4X, turn-based strategy game, players will start with at the dawn of the Ancient Era, having just founded their first city. Explore, claim additional territory, research technologies, fight or befriend neighbours, and earn as much Fame as possible in order to transition to the Classical era.” Humankind is set to hit full release in 2021.

Three Days of Demos is also bringing a demo for Orcs Must Die!’s latest expansion. Titled 3 Drastic Steps, this demo will allow players to try out five different scenarios and features new weapons, traps, and a new map. Players will also get to take a crack at Ark: Survival Evolved. Though Ark is not a new game, it has yet to arrive on Google Stadia. This demo will let players get a taste of the survival game before it hits full launch on Stadia in early 2021.

Google Stadia’s Three Days of Demos will continue throughout the week, bringing more exclusive demos to the streaming platform. The first day of the event saw the announcement of an upcoming demo for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. For more news and updates, visit the Stadia topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

