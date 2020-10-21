Google Stadia reveals day 2 lineup of demos Stadia's Three Days of Demos event continues with more exclusive opportunities.

Google recently announced the Three Days of Demo event for Stadia, the company’s game streaming service. Bringing exclusive demos of upcoming games, Three Days of Demos will hopefully draw more users to what has been a platform that struggled to gain a massive audience. For day 2, Stadia players can try out Humankind, Orcs Must Die! 3 Drastic Steps Expansion, and Ark: Survival Evolved.

Each of these demos are available as of today, October 21, exclusive to Google Stadia. What’s more, is players don’t need to be paying subscribers to the game streaming platform to take advantage of the first demo, Humankind. Simply visit the Stadia website, sign up using a Gmail address, and you’re good to go. “In this Beta of the new 4X, turn-based strategy game, players will start with at the dawn of the Ancient Era, having just founded their first city. Explore, claim additional territory, research technologies, fight or befriend neighbours, and earn as much Fame as possible in order to transition to the Classical era.” Humankind is set to hit full release in 2021.

Three Days of Demos is also bringing a demo for Orcs Must Die!’s latest expansion. Titled 3 Drastic Steps, this demo will allow players to try out five different scenarios and features new weapons, traps, and a new map. Players will also get to take a crack at Ark: Survival Evolved. Though Ark is not a new game, it has yet to arrive on Google Stadia. This demo will let players get a taste of the survival game before it hits full launch on Stadia in early 2021.

Google Stadia’s Three Days of Demos will continue throughout the week, bringing more exclusive demos to the streaming platform. The first day of the event saw the announcement of an upcoming demo for Immortals: Fenyx Rising. For more news and updates, visit the Stadia topic page on Shacknews.