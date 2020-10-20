Google announces Stadia Three Days of Demos Stadia players will gain access to some exclusive demos over the next few days.

Google Stadia has been making efforts to solidify itself among the most popular places to play video games. First launching earlier this year, Google’s game streaming service offers a unique way to play the biggest releases. Though Stadia has yet to garner a massive following, Google has made strides to attract more users to the platform. The company announced Three Days of Demos, an event that will bring exclusive demos of upcoming games for Stadia players.

Google Stadia’s Three Days of Demos event will take place over the course of, well, three days. Starting today, October 20, Stadia will be the exclusive home to a handful of game demos. First up is the Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Demo. This demo lets players jump into the 64-player last-Pac-Man-standing game. The demo features Elimination mode, one of the two game modes in the upcoming Pac-Man game.

On October 21, Stadia will add the demo for Humankind. “Expand your empire, discover new technologies, form diplomatic relationships, and master fully tactical battles within a 4X game of monumental proportions.” This historical strategy game is set to launch next year, but will be exclusively playable on Stadia for a limited time.

Lastly, Stadia Three Days of Demos will round out with Ubisoft’s Immortal’s: Fenyx Rising on October 22. Recently delayed to the end of the year, this adventure game is a new IP set in the world of Greek mythology. This game lets players create their own Fenyx demigod, taking on a number of classic monsters and creatures from the Greek pantheon.

Each of these demos will only be available on Stadia for a limited period, so you don’t want to waste any time if you’re interested in taking them for a spin. It’s been a good couple of weeks for Stadia news, as we recently learned that Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed launch on the game streaming platform on November 19 alongside other platforms. Make sure Shacknews is your go-to spot for the latest in game streaming.