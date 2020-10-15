Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Stadia alongside other platforms this November CD Projekt RED has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will hit Google Stadia on the same day as all other platforms next month.

We’ve known that upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to launch on a multitude of platforms, spanning generations. This includes Stadia, Google’s game streaming service that has admittedly struggled to gain a large following out of the gate. However, it wasn’t clear exactly when the open-world game would hit the streaming service. During the latest episode of Night City Wire, developer CD Projekt RED confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Google Stadia on November 19, the same day that it releases on all other platforms.

Google Stadia is its own ball of wax compared to PC and the consoles that Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on. Because of this, many suspected that Google’s game streaming service would have to wait for a period of time after the game’s initial launch to add Cyberpunk to its library. However, CD Projekt RED put these concerns to rest in the latest episode of Night City Wire. Google Stadia users can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 now.

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077’s availability on Stadia will be limited to the availability of Stadia itself. Not every location has access to the game streaming platform, and those that do experience a range of quality in regard to latency and signal strength. This will obviously play a factor in playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia.

The fourth episode of Night City Wire primarily focused on the sights and sounds of vehicles in the RPG, the Stadia news made up for just a small tidbit of a much larger presentation. We learned about the five vehicle classes in Cyberpunk, as well as confirmation of street races. It was also confirmed that summoning a car in Cyberpunk 2077 will be just like summoning Roach in The Witcher 3. For more of the latest stories and updates on the upcoming futuristic RPG, bookmark the Cyberpunk 2077 topic page on Shacknews.