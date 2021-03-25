Humankind delayed to August 2021 Amplitude Studios has pushed the release of Humankind by roughly four months.

Amplitude Studios has been hard at work on the upcoming Humankind. Described as the studios magnum opus, Humankind is a historical strategy that marries a number of cultures from throughout world history. Originally scheduled to launch on April 22, developer Amplitude Studios has delayed the game’s release date. Humankind will now launch on August 17, 2021.

Amplitude Studios released a lengthy statement to announce the delay of Humankind. In the post, the developer states that though they already believe they have a solid product on their hands, there’s still enough room for improvement that the delay is necessary.

“While Humankind is already a great game, many of you think it could be even better, and after analyzing all your great feedback, we realized that we could make even further improvements to make Humankind the best game that it can be. These improvements take time, however, so we have decided to move the release date.”

Amplitude Studios also uses this post to share all of the changes and improvements they plan to make with the added development time. This includes pacing and balancing, the growth system, and stability. They also plan to add more variety within the Neolithic Era, as well as imposing limits to player army sizes.

The developers close out their statement with a graphic showcasing the statistics from players that have gotten to play the game thus far. In addition to 26,000 games played, players have fought in 466,00 battles and built 8.5 million districts.

We were just under a month until Humankind was originally set to release on April 22, but the game will now launch on August 17. For more on Humankind, stick with us right here on Shacknews.