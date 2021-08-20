Humankind's Creative Director on Endless Legend, mods & multiplayer We spoke with the Creative Director of Humankind to learn more about the game's development.

Humankind is a new turn-based strategy game that follows different eras of humanity throughout history. Developed by Amplitude Studios, this game just launched for PC and Stadia. Following its release, we caught up with Romain De Waubert De Genlis, the head of Amplitude Studios, to talk Humankind, as well as past projects from the developer.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Romain in a recent video interview. During the interview, the two talked about the lessons that Amplitude Studios learned from the development of Endless Legend, and how it applied to Humankind. “It was really the other way around,” Romain said. He revealed that the team has had the idea for Humankind in mind for years, pre-dating the development of Endless Legend.

“We felt that going right away with [a game] that would go on for 6 to 7 years was a bit too soon for the small studio we were,” Romain continued. He went on to state that a lot of the elements from Endless Legend were early concepts for Humankind. Many of these mechanics were refined and brought back when the studio was creating Humankind.

