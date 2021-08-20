New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Humankind's Creative Director on Endless Legend, mods & multiplayer

We spoke with the Creative Director of Humankind to learn more about the game's development.
Donovan Erskine
1

Humankind is a new turn-based strategy game that follows different eras of humanity throughout history. Developed by Amplitude Studios, this game just launched for PC and Stadia. Following its release, we caught up with Romain De Waubert De Genlis, the head of Amplitude Studios, to talk Humankind, as well as past projects from the developer.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke spoke with Romain in a recent video interview. During the interview, the two talked about the lessons that Amplitude Studios learned from the development of Endless Legend, and how it applied to Humankind. “It was really the other way around,” Romain said. He revealed that the team has had the idea for Humankind in mind for years, pre-dating the development of Endless Legend.

“We felt that going right away with [a game] that would go on for 6 to 7 years was a bit too soon for the small studio we were,” Romain continued. He went on to state that a lot of the elements from Endless Legend were early concepts for Humankind. Many of these mechanics were refined and brought back when the studio was creating Humankind.

Our full interview with Romain De Waubert De Genlis can be found over on the GamerHubTV YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe there to get more exclusive interviews with developers. While you’re at it, subscribe to the Shacknews Youtube channel for additional gaming content

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

