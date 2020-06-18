Humankind gameplay interview: Building engaging & varied history We spoke to Narrative Director Jeff Spock about the evolution of Amplitude Studios' approach to 4X, its effect on Humankind, and much more.

Amplitude Studios is hard at work on their latest effort in the 4X strategy genre with Humankind. This ambitious title takes players back to the cradle of humanity to take on an interesting approach to reshaping history. As you advance through ages, you have the opportunity to outright change your culture, taking on completely different set of bonuses than what you began with as you shape your civilization’s vast history. Recently, we got a chance to speak to Amplitude Studios Narrative Director Jeff Spock about some of the gameplay elements of Humankind, how it uses and moves past elements of previous Amplitude games, and far more.

In this interview, Spock shares the idea and depth of customization behind Humankind and how players shape their culture. We get a deep look inside the studio’s evolved approach to 4X and how they are working to answer common issues of the 4X strategy experience, as well as how Amplitude staples have been adapted and evolved in meaningful new ways. Check out the full video interview just below.

Amplitude is geared up for the long haul with Humankind launching in 2021, but early glimpses at the game look extremely promising. The customization of cultures, wealth of options to progress, and interaction with both major and minor outside forces make for a strong first impression out of upcoming 4X strategy title. Moreover, the studio is inviting players to become part of development process with the launch of their OpenDev program and ensure the game is built the way players want it.

For more gameplay, interviews, and other feature videos, don’t forget to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews and videos as well. Want to see more of Humankind? Check out early build preview of the game and see what we thought in our hands-on first impressions.