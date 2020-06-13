4X strategy Humankind's OpenDev will let players apply to help develop the game Amplitude Studios announced OpenDev for Humankind on the PC Gaming Show 2020, allowing players a chance to take a direct part in developing the upcoming 4X strategy.

Humankind is a game in which players will help shape history from the cradle of civilization into modern times. It’s easily one of 4X strategy veteran Amplitude Studios most ambitious projects, and they’re reaching out to the audience to let them take part in the shape of the game. OpenDev will allow players to apply to help directly with the development of Amplitude Studios games, starting with Humankind.

Amplitude Studios announced OpenDev for Humankind on the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. By heading over to the Amplitude Studios website to apply to be part of OpenDev now, or check out the trailer for Humankind revealing OpenDev just below.

