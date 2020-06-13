New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

4X strategy Humankind's OpenDev will let players apply to help develop the game

Amplitude Studios announced OpenDev for Humankind on the PC Gaming Show 2020, allowing players a chance to take a direct part in developing the upcoming 4X strategy.
TJ Denzer
1

Humankind is a game in which players will help shape history from the cradle of civilization into modern times. It’s easily one of 4X strategy veteran Amplitude Studios most ambitious projects, and they’re reaching out to the audience to let them take part in the shape of the game. OpenDev will allow players to apply to help directly with the development of Amplitude Studios games, starting with Humankind.

Amplitude Studios announced OpenDev for Humankind on the PC Gaming Show 2020 on June 13, 2020. By heading over to the Amplitude Studios website to apply to be part of OpenDev now, or check out the trailer for Humankind revealing OpenDev just below.

This story is still developing…

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

