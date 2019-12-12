Amplitude Studios' Humankind dated for 2020 The enigmatic Humankind is headed to Nintendo Switch next year, so make sure you've got it on your wishlist and plenty of space clear to download it when it lands.

Amplitude Studios' unique sim Humankind had its time in the spotlight during The Game Awards 2019, debuting a new trailer and gameplay feature.

Humankind lets you combine various cultures together to create a unique type of civilization, all the while working to accumulate as much fame as you possibly can – or make your people dislike you. It's up to you.

The new trailer shows off players utilizing their own personalized avatar that they can customize. The Avatar will evolve over the course of the game according to how you play, which achievements you earn, and how you develop your cultures and civilizations.

