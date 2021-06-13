Humankind Closed Beta announced during PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 Amplitude Studios popped up during the PC Gaming Show to announce the Humankind Closed Beta.

During the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, we got a look at several new titles coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, and other PC storefronts in the future. This included Humankind, the historical turn-based strategy game from Amplitude Studios. The developers showcased a new trailer for the game, revealing that a Humankind Closed Beta is on the way.

The Humankind Closed Beta was announced during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021 with a brand new trailer. The Humankind Closed Beta trailer gives us another introduction to the game’s story, with narration about the early days of civilization and humanity’s rich history of war and conflict.

The trailer also plays into the alternate history aspect of Humankind. In the game, players will be able to rewrite history by controlling and influencing the outcome of different wars and battles. This is present in the trailer, as the child remarks that his grandmother’s story about the history of humankind is different from the last time she told it.

The Humankind Closed Beta will allow users to play up until the Industrial Era, granting them access to 5 out of the 6 eras featured in the full game. This will provide an extensive preview at what the Humankind experience will be like.

Humankind is set to launch on August 17, 2021. Players can gain access to the closed beta by pre-ordering the game on either Steam or the Epic Games Store. There will also be an opportunity to gain access to the closed beta through Twitch drops, once content creators begin to stream the game. For more of the news out of the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, we’ve got it for you right here on Shacknews.