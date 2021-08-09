Humankind will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC on launch day Sega and Xbox recently confirmed that when Humankind comes out, it will be a Day One addition to Xbox Game Pass on PC.

When Humankind comes out this month, many players will be able to explore Amplitude Studios’ latest big effort into 4X strategy design. The team has poured years of work into crafting a game where you evolve your civilization with from its tribal infancy into a modern force in worldly affairs. It’s finally coming out this month, and with that close release, Sega and Xbox have revealed it will be in the Xbox Game Pass on Day One for PC players.

This wonderful news was announced via the official Humankind Twitter page, where it was confirmed that Sega and Xbox had made sure the game will appear on Xbox Game Pass PC on its launch day. Humankind is set to launch on August 17, 2021, on PC, Stadia, and MacOS. If you have Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll be able to enjoy Humankind the moment it launches as part of the program.

Humankind has proven to be another extremely interesting strategy title from Amplitude Studios every time we’ve had a chance at it. The game features turn-based 4X strategy in which players take control of a human civilization with a certain theme, values, and bonuses about them, but as you build your civilization up towards a new age, you can choose new civilization styles to altogether change your playstyle or better augment what you’ve already been doing. Amplitude has even worked hard to address balance and late-game lull to make sure Humankind is compelling and fun throughout.

It hasn’t been an easy path and the game has seen delays as the team worked to get Humankind to where they want it to be, but the finish line is finally within grasp. As Humankind launches, be sure to check it out on Xbox Game Pass for PC if you have it or find it over on Stadia and Steam. Stay tuned for further coverage and updates as they become available.