Resident Evil Village Gold Edition adds Shadows of Rose campaign

Winter's Expansion includes a story that focuses on Rose, Mercenaries content, and a third-person mode.
Sam Chandler
Resident Evil Village was one of the best games from 2021. This latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise tied it all together, Ethan’s storyline and the inception of Umbrella. The story isn’t over yet, though, as Winter’s Expansion is coming to the title, which will include a campaign called Shadows of Rose. Take a look at the reveal trailer below. For those that haven't finished Resident Evil Village, consider this a spoiler warning.

Announced on June 13, 2022 at the Capcom showcase, Resident Evil Village’s Winter’s Expansion will include Shadows of Rose, a campaign that focuses on Ethan’s daughter, Rose. It will also include additional content for The Mercenaries as well as a brand new third-person mode that should shake up the feel of the game entirely.

Those who have yet to dive into Resident Evil Village can grab the Gold Edition. This package includes the Resident Evil Village base game as well as everything in the Winter’s Expansion. In case you haven’t played the base game, avoid looking at the trailer as it basically gives away the game’s ending.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, and the Winter’s Expansion, are both scheduled to release on October 28, 2022. There’s not long now until we get to see how Rose’s story continues. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we head into our own special E6 2022 event on June 14.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

