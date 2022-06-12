Hollow Knight: Silksong gets new gameplay trailer, coming to Game Pass Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to PC, Xbox, and Game Pass on launch day.

We’ve waited a long time for more Hollow Knight: Silksong and we’ve finally got it. Fans of the intensely popular Hollow Knight title by Team Cherry have gotten another look at the upcoming sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. The trailer features the iconic combat and exploration, and you can watch it for yourself right below.

Hollow Knight: Silksong received another gameplay trailer during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. The first time players got to see Silksong was way back in February 2019 – the before times. Since then, it’s been a long and arduous wait as we longed for any drip of new content to drop into our bowls. Not only did this trailer give us another look, it showcased a whole lot of action.

The Hollow Knight: Silksong trailer showed off the intense and brutal combat that fans have come to expect from the Hollow Knight franchise. The gameplay also featured the Metroidvania exploration the series is known for, with walljumping and in-air movement to bounce off of objects to reach new locations. Speaking of locations, the iconic style returns, with steampunk and ornate environments, as well as haunting and spooky caverns and areas.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will be launching day one on Xbox Game Pass.