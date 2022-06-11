Lost in Play release date announced at Future Games Show We now know when we'll be able to play this charming animated indie game.

During the Future Games Show, a new trailer for Lost in Play from Happy Juice Games was shown. Not only does it offer a fresh look at the game, the trailer ended with a huge announcement regarding the game’s release. According to the trailer, Lost in Play will be released on August 10 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

Visually, the game is absolutely gorgeous and feels reminiscent of animated shows like Gravity Falls and Over The Garden Wall. Not only is Lost in Play a highly anticipated game for us, it’s also part of the Shacknews Indie Showcase on Wednesday, June 15!

If you’re itching to know more about Lost in Play, the game offers the following description on Steam:

“Lost in Play is a journey through childhood imagination with thoughtfully crafted puzzles and colorful characters. Play as a brother and sister duo on an adventure to find their way back home. Between reality and fantasy, the siblings explore the enchanted forest of a horned beast, start a rebellion in a goblin village, and help a team of frogs free a sword from a stone.”

Again, Lost in Play will be released on August 10, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). While we wait for the game’s release, be sure to wishlist Lost in Play on Steam. For more from the Future Games Show, also be sure to check out our coverage of Turbo Golf Racing getting an August 2022 release date.