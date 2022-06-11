Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Lost in Play release date announced at Future Games Show

We now know when we'll be able to play this charming animated indie game.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

During the Future Games Show, a new trailer for Lost in Play from Happy Juice Games was shown. Not only does it offer a fresh look at the game, the trailer ended with a huge announcement regarding the game’s release. According to the trailer, Lost in Play will be released on August 10 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

Visually, the game is absolutely gorgeous and feels reminiscent of animated shows like Gravity Falls and Over The Garden Wall. Not only is Lost in Play a highly anticipated game for us, it’s also part of the Shacknews Indie Showcase on Wednesday, June 15! 

Lost in Play release date announced at Future Games Show

If you’re itching to know more about Lost in Play, the game offers the following description on Steam:

Again, Lost in Play will be released on August 10, 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam). While we wait for the game’s release, be sure to wishlist Lost in Play on Steam. For more from the Future Games Show, also be sure to check out our coverage of Turbo Golf Racing getting an August 2022 release date.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola