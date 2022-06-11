Turbo Golf Racing gets August 2022 release date Hugecalf Studios revealed an August release date during the Future Games Show.

Turbo Golf Racing is an upcoming sports game that blends together golfing with high-octane racing action. A new trailer for the game was shown during the 2022 Future Games Show, giving us a closer look at all the action that we can expect from the experience. It also revealed that the game will be launching this August.

Turbo Golf Racing will be released this summer on August 4, 2022. The new trailer for Turbo Golf Racing gave fans a fresh glimpse at the absolute chaos that is the marriage of Rocket League-like gameplay with golfing instead of soccer. The developers also shared a brief overview of the game in a news release shared with Shacknews.

The Turbo Golf Racing beta is back!



From now until 20th June, you and your friends can take part in the final #TurboGolfRacing playtest before the game launches on to @Xbox and @Steam on 4th August 2022 ⛳️🏎️



Find out more: https://t.co/O8L5gPOz54 pic.twitter.com/6wVHZ3VYKw — Turbo Golf Racing (@TurboGolfRacing) June 11, 2022

Turbo Golf Racing is a fast-paced arcade-style sports racing game for up to eight players, all competing to see whose speed-putting skills are up to par. Racers flip, glide, and dash their turbo-charged cars down winding fairways as they strike their oversized golf balls toward the finishing cup.

Ahead of its launch this summer, players can download the Turbo Golf Racing demo now, which includes 12 courses, single-player and multiplayer modes, and 15 beta levels that will unlock exclusive rewards for players to take with them into the full release.

Turbo Golf Racing was spotlighted during the Future Games Show 2022 presentation, alongside games like Tray Racers. For more news out of this week full of announcements, Shacknews has everything that you need to know.