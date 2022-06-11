Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Turbo Golf Racing gets August 2022 release date

Hugecalf Studios revealed an August release date during the Future Games Show.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Turbo Golf Racing is an upcoming sports game that blends together golfing with high-octane racing action. A new trailer for the game was shown during the 2022 Future Games Show, giving us a closer look at all the action that we can expect from the experience. It also revealed that the game will be launching this August.

Turbo Golf Racing will be released this summer on August 4, 2022. The new trailer for Turbo Golf Racing gave fans a fresh glimpse at the absolute chaos that is the marriage of Rocket League-like gameplay with golfing instead of soccer. The developers also shared a brief overview of the game in a news release shared with Shacknews.

Ahead of its launch this summer, players can download the Turbo Golf Racing demo now, which includes 12 courses, single-player and multiplayer modes, and 15 beta levels that will unlock exclusive rewards for players to take with them into the full release.

Turbo Golf Racing was spotlighted during the Future Games Show 2022 presentation, alongside games like Tray Racers. For more news out of this week full of announcements, Shacknews has everything that you need to know.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola