Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tray Racers announced at Future Games Show

Grab your tray and start racing in this upcoming desert racing game.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
1

During the Future Games Show, there were a number of announcements including one for a brand new game called Tray Racers. In Tray Racers, players race characters on trays through various desert environments. The game comes courtesy of the developer of Phogs, Bit Loom Games.

If you’re curious what else you can expect from Tray Racers, the game’s Steam page is now live and includes the following description:

Tray Racers is expected to release in 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola