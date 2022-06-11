Tray Racers announced at Future Games Show
Grab your tray and start racing in this upcoming desert racing game.
During the Future Games Show, there were a number of announcements including one for a brand new game called Tray Racers. In Tray Racers, players race characters on trays through various desert environments. The game comes courtesy of the developer of Phogs, Bit Loom Games.
If you’re curious what else you can expect from Tray Racers, the game’s Steam page is now live and includes the following description:
Tray Racers is expected to release in 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).
