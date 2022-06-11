Tray Racers announced at Future Games Show Grab your tray and start racing in this upcoming desert racing game.

During the Future Games Show, there were a number of announcements including one for a brand new game called Tray Racers. In Tray Racers, players race characters on trays through various desert environments. The game comes courtesy of the developer of Phogs, Bit Loom Games.

If you’re curious what else you can expect from Tray Racers, the game’s Steam page is now live and includes the following description:

“From the creators of PHOGS!, Tray Racers! is a free-to-play racing game set in a vibrant post-apocalyptic world. Armed with nothing but your trusty tray, you play as a ragtag kid speedster - race solo or with up to 16 players through a wacky playground of randomly-generated sand dunes, cute critters, bouncy cactus forests and more!”

Tray Racers is expected to release in 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam).