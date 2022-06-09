Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Gambit brings co-op VR FPS action to SteamVR and Quest 2 in 2022

It looks like we'll be throwing our lot in with a gang of bandits in Gambit's co-op VR shooter mayhem on SteamVR and Quest 2 this year.
TJ Denzer
Of all of the games shown on the Upload VR 2022 showcase, one particular game had to be the mouthiest. That would be Gambit from XREAL Games, which is a multiplayer co-op shooter where one to four players will take on the roles of some foul-tongued bandits in a gunpowder-caked attempt to get rich or die trying. It appeared during the showcase with a promise that the game is coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest 2 sometime in 2022.

Gambit’s latest trailer appeared during the Upload VR 2022 showcase on June 9, 2022. Set in a world that’s about to end, players take on the role of one of four masked bandits taking on odd jobs to get paid. One moment you might be gunning down guards to get into a secure installation and steal what’s inside. Another, you might be flinging a plushy goat at a target via a circus game contraption or bringing a chainsaw to a gunfight. Gambit is weird like that. See for yourself in the trailer below.

During the trailer, XREAL Games confirmed that Gambit would be coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest 2 sometime in 2022. The game is available to wishlist on Steam now, though the Oculus Store page isn’t up for Quest wishlists just yet.

Gambit has actually been known about for sometime, having been first revealed in 2020. That said, the game went dark for sometime as XREAL continued to work on it. With this more recent announcement, it looks like XREAL is finally ready to show us everything Gambit will do in 2022.

Normally, we'd bet on the shotgun in a chainsaw vs. shotgun duel, but this enemy looks like they're about to have a bad time in Gambit.
Normally, we'd bet on the shotgun in a chainsaw vs. shotgun duel, but this enemy looks like they're about to have a bad time in Gambit.

With a release window confirmed, stay tuned for more on Gambit later this year. We’ll follow up with details such as a concrete release date and a product page for the Meta Quest 2 launch as they become available.

