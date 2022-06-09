Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Watch the Upload VR 2022 showcase here

Check out the Upload VR 2022 showcase for the latest announcements and reveals from the VR scene.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

The mid-year slew of video game announcements and reveals continues with the Upload VR 2022 showcase. Whether you’re deep in the virtual reality space, just starting your journey into the other reality, or still thinking about diving in, you won’t want to miss a moment from the Upload VR showcase. The good news is you can tune in to the presentation right here on Shacknews.

Upload VR 2022 showcase livestream

The Upload VR 2022 showcase livestream is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on June 9, 2022. Viewers should anticipate the stream going for an hour or two, during which new games for VR units will be revealed.

Upload VR is touting this year’s livestream as the “biggest line-up” of VR games and announcements. Games will be revealed from long-standing VR developers as well as from companies that are working on their first title in the space. It sounds like there is going to be plenty to get excited about.

Last year, Upload VR gave players an insight into 6v6 shooter Larcenauts, an update on Pistol Whip’s new Style System, unveiled Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, and highlighted a unique co-op RPG called Township Tale.

With the Upload VR 2022 showcase kicking off today, there’s going to be plenty of new titles to add to your wishlist. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on all the announcements coming out.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola