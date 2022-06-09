Watch the Upload VR 2022 showcase here Check out the Upload VR 2022 showcase for the latest announcements and reveals from the VR scene.

The mid-year slew of video game announcements and reveals continues with the Upload VR 2022 showcase. Whether you’re deep in the virtual reality space, just starting your journey into the other reality, or still thinking about diving in, you won’t want to miss a moment from the Upload VR showcase. The good news is you can tune in to the presentation right here on Shacknews.

Upload VR 2022 showcase livestream

The Upload VR 2022 showcase livestream is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET on June 9, 2022. Viewers should anticipate the stream going for an hour or two, during which new games for VR units will be revealed.

Upload VR is touting this year’s livestream as the “biggest line-up” of VR games and announcements. Games will be revealed from long-standing VR developers as well as from companies that are working on their first title in the space. It sounds like there is going to be plenty to get excited about.

Last year, Upload VR gave players an insight into 6v6 shooter Larcenauts, an update on Pistol Whip’s new Style System, unveiled Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey, and highlighted a unique co-op RPG called Township Tale.

With the Upload VR 2022 showcase kicking off today, there’s going to be plenty of new titles to add to your wishlist. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on all the announcements coming out.