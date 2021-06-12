New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Township Tale is coming to Oculus Quest this July

Get your VR-owning friends together because this unique multiplayer RPG is bound to be a must-play title.
Sam Chandler
Crafting games and VR go hand in hand, which is why Township Tale just makes sense. The adorable open world multiplayer RPG got a special slot at the Upload VR E3 2021 event today, which is where it announced its release date. Take a moment to check out the trailer for Township Tale below.

Township Tale is scheduled to release on July 15 for Oculus Quest. Players will be able to do all manner of crafting mechanics in VR. There are plenty of trees to chop down for wood, moulds for weapon creation, and anvils to be used for smithing.

When you do manage to craft your weapons for your uniquely-designed character, you’ll want to take them into the dungeon experience dotted throughout the game. The trailer showcased dark and spooky areas full of monsters just waiting to be cleaved with your battle axe.

The Township Tale site has the following to say about what you’ll be doing in-game:

From bare hands you will forge a new identity in an immersive fantasy world!

Become a blacksmith, miner, woodcutter, warrior or archer, the choice is yours.

A terrible past threatens the future when a slumbering evil is fated to make its return.

Take up arms and hold fast for the adventure of a lifetime!

Township Tale is set to release on July 15 for Oculus Quest. Stop on over at the UploadVR page for more news on the games announced today. The fun is far from over, as E3 2021 continues well into next week. Keep it locked to Shacknews so you don’t miss a thing.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

