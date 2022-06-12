Cocoon is a puzzle platformer from the creator of Limbo and Inside Strangely, we didn't get any terribly unsettling moments (or deaths) in Cocoon's puzzle adventure. It looked quite pleasant.

Jeppe Carlsen was one of the gameplay designers behind Inside and Limbo, so when we learned he was the lead creator on a new upcoming game, it felt safe to be squeamish. However, Cocoon is actually quite a pleasant looking adventure with a very interesting art style to boot. It was shown during the Xbox showcase and gave us a look at some world-bending, dimensional, and colorful puzzle mechanics.

A gameplay trailer for Cocoon was shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. In this game, players will take on the form of some sort of person that seems to have features of a firefly. This includes wings that allow them to catch gusts and drift through the air. Meanwhile, there are a number of colored orbs shown that seem to allow the little firefly fellow to open paths through mazes or even jump deeper inside another world within that orb. After some time, we see it’s orb within an orb within an orb several times over.

Cocoon is set to come to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023. It will also be part of Xbox Game Pass. With that in mind, it seems those that have Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy the game at no extra charge.

Inside and Limbo featured some incredible physics and puzzles, so it’s easy to see how Jeppe Carlsen has improved upon his style in the time since those games. Even so, it’s also interesting to see that Cocoon sheds some of the more creepy and disturbing elements of those games to present a more mystifying and charming experience.

With Cocoon set to launch sometime in 2023 on Xbox consoles, stay tuned for more details like a concrete release date as they become available here at Shacknews.