Watch the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase here The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is starting today and you can watch the latest reveals and updates right here.

Each year, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase gives players a whole host of titles to look forward to. Whether the games are releasing this year, next year, or sometime in the future, it’s an exciting look at what we’ll be playing. You can tune in to the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase right below so you don’t miss a thing.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 livestream

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on June 12. The show will focus on titles currently in development from the likes of Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other developers. These titles aren’t just exclusive to the Xbox console platform, viewers can anticipate releases for Game Pass on console and PC. Check out the livestream embed below.

As for what viewers can expect from the Xbox & Bethesda livestream, there’s a good chance we’re going to get some more information on a few games already revealed. It wouldn’t be surprising if we get news on the likes of Perfect Dark, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Starfield, Redfall, and other titles players will already be familiar with.

In terms of games that have yet to be announced, there are plenty of titles we’re all hopeful to hear about. There are rumors swirling of a GoldenEye 007 title, yearning for a new Forza Motorsports entry, Halo Infinite DLC, a Gears of War collection, and other unannounced projects that have been in the works at Microsoft’s studios.

No matter what’s announced during today’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, you can be certain we’ll be giving you the highlights. Keep your eyes trained on our front page over this busy period, as there will no doubt be a lot of games announced, and ones you might want to remember. Stick around these parts, because the Shacknews E6 2022 event is starting on June 14.