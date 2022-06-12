Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Watch the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase here

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is starting today and you can watch the latest reveals and updates right here.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Each year, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase gives players a whole host of titles to look forward to. Whether the games are releasing this year, next year, or sometime in the future, it’s an exciting look at what we’ll be playing. You can tune in to the Xbox & Bethesda 2022 Games Showcase right below so you don’t miss a thing.

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 livestream

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on June 12. The show will focus on titles currently in development from the likes of Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other developers. These titles aren’t just exclusive to the Xbox console platform, viewers can anticipate releases for Game Pass on console and PC. Check out the livestream embed below.

As for what viewers can expect from the Xbox & Bethesda livestream, there’s a good chance we’re going to get some more information on a few games already revealed. It wouldn’t be surprising if we get news on the likes of Perfect Dark, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Starfield, Redfall, and other titles players will already be familiar with.

In terms of games that have yet to be announced, there are plenty of titles we’re all hopeful to hear about. There are rumors swirling of a GoldenEye 007 title, yearning for a new Forza Motorsports entry, Halo Infinite DLC, a Gears of War collection, and other unannounced projects that have been in the works at Microsoft’s studios.

No matter what’s announced during today’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, you can be certain we’ll be giving you the highlights. Keep your eyes trained on our front page over this busy period, as there will no doubt be a lot of games announced, and ones you might want to remember. Stick around these parts, because the Shacknews E6 2022 event is starting on June 14.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola