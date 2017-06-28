Inside & Limbo developer Playdead is hiring for its next project
No doubt Playdead is scheming all new ways to creep us all out with its third game.
Snag one of Shacknews' favorite games and a spooky platform for free starting next week on the Epic Games Store.
Playdead's two critically acclaimed moody and atmospheric puzzle-platformers, together in one place.
Blizzard, Campo Santo, and Playdead get two awards each for their games.
Plus, prestigious awards for Inside, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and the first of the new virtual reality awards announced.
You can get Playdead's latest puzzler for only $20.
PlayStation 4 owners will soon be able to experience the uniquely engrossing story that is Playdead's Inside.
Although developer Playdead hasn't announced an official date, trophies for the game recently surfaced.
Find and collect all the secret orbs.
Learn how to open up the mysterious vault door underneath the cornfield, and trigger a secret ending.