Forza Motorsport will feature vehicle damage Forza Motorsport isn't actually the first game in the series, it's the 8th, which is probably why it will get cool features like car damage in 2023.

Xbox showed a ton of interesting and awesome games during its recent E3-free showcase, and among them was bound to be a racing game with the Forza franchise under its belt. Sure enough, Turn 10 Studios showed us a new look at Forza Motorsport (8. They left the 8 off, but it’s 8). Most notably, during the next big gameplay reveal, Turn 10 revealed that for the first time in Forza history, vehicles will feature physical damage from the rigors of the race.

A new look at Forza Motorsport was shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022. During the presentation, Forza Motorsport was given a 2023 release window, meaning it will go back to next year as Turn 10 Studios fine-tunes it down to a T. That said, there were also some very notable features shown during the new gameplay reveal, biggest of which were signs of vehicle damage. This will be a first for Forza Motorsport, and means we’ll see all the dings, dents, and crumpling metal as vehicles take damage.

This is a big move for Forza Motorsport. We’ve seen adaptive vehicle damage graphics in other games for years, but for whatever reason, Forza Motorsport didn’t do the same (despite being easily one of the most highly detailed racing sims this side of Gran Turismo). It looks like this is a wrong being done right as races get more intense and impactful for the latest Motorsport, featuring some of the most high quality car models and brands out there.

With a 2023 release window finally set for the latest Forza Motorsport, it looks like we still have plenty of reveals to look forward to. With car damage confirmed, we’re stepping off on the right foot. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.