New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Forza Motorsport revealed for Xbox Series X and PC

A new entry in the Forza Motorsport series has been revealed for the Xbox Series X and PC.
Josh Hawkins
1

Forza fans rejoice! During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, we got our first look at the next generation of Forza Motorsport. It’s unclear exactly when we can expect the new game to arrive, but the trailer did reveal that it will come to Xbox Series X, PC, and of course, Xbox Game Pass. We’ll have more details soon.

Developing….

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola