Good Heavens is a procedurally generated multiplayer crafting RPG Players will be able to explore a procedurally generated afterlife for video game characters in which up to eight players can explore together.

During the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase, we got a look at a new game from Nowhere Studios called Good Heavens. It presents the premise of a procedurally generated life-after-death for video game characters, and players will be able to take on their own role in that world as they explore, get into shenanigans, or just take the strange and curious world as it comes.

Good Heavens got its debut reveal during the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase on June 10, 2022. The game has a very cartoonish look to it and will feature all sorts of characters, cultures, and encounters for players to explore. You might run into some nudist elves that get mad at clothes-wearing outsiders, as well as BDSM vampires and hippy werewolves to name a few encounters. Whatever you run into, you can handle it as a farmer, warrior, trader, or a number of other jobs. You can also join together with other players to explore and interact with the world of Good Heavens, allowing for up to 8 players in the same instance.

Perhaps the funnier point of Good Heavens is that its set in a place full of monsters and encounters that are lacking players to farm and defeat them for their experience and loot. Players will be able to fight, craft, and farm in the environment as they come across various facets and features of the procedurally generated world and aim to make a somewhat broken afterlife right.

Good Heavens features a number of tasks you're going to have to tackle with other players and a dynamic player class system, including farming, fighting, gathering, exploring, and more.

Good Heavens was put up on Steam following its announcement during the Freedom Games 2022 Showcase and can be wishlisted now, though there was no release window announced at this time. As we await further details and updates on Good Heavens, stay tuned for more news, including a concrete release date, here at Shacknews.