TMNT: Shredder's Revenge confirms Casey Jones, 6-player, & June release date Not only did we get confirmation Casey Jones as playable and 6-player online and local co-op, but Shredder's Revenge is also coming... this month!

One of the most anticipated games of the year has easily been Dotemu and Tribute Games’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and we’ve been excited to see when the game is finally coming. Well, in addition to some excellent new features reveals today, including Casey Jones as a playable character, we also learned exactly when TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is coming. It’s this June 2022!

Dotemu and Tribute Games revealed the latest details for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge with a fresh trailer during Summer Game Fest 2022. One of the first big reveals was the inclusion of hockey stick and mask-wielding Casey Jones as a playable character. He joins April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and the turtles in beating Foot Clan ninja butt. It’s also going to feature up to six-player co-op gameplay in both online and local play. However, perhaps the biggest deal was the announcement of Shredder’s Revenge’s release date. It’s coming on June 16, 2022 to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The announcement of a release date for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is easily one of the most wanted pieces of information on the game since it was first revealed back in March 2021. The game has been a nostalgia bomb of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat’em-up goodness, featuring all of the turtles in a cool new animation style, complete with fresh moves, plenty of familiar enemies, and excellent-looking gameplay. It’s also getting a physical release with the help of Limited Run Games. With the confirmation of Casey Jones, online/offline co-op, and a release, all that’s left is to see if the game lives up to all the hype it’s built up over the last year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge confirmed Casey Jones, 6-player co-op, and a June 2022 release date.

Be sure to check TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge out when it releases next week this June. Stay tuned for further details and coverage as well before and after its release.