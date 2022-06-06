Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge gets physical release for Xbox, Switch, and PS4

Not available yet, but coming soon to Xbox, Switch, and PS4.
Morgan Shaver
2

At the Limited Run Games showcase, a number of exciting announcements were made including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge getting a physical release for Xbox, Switch, and PS4 platforms.

The physical versions can be seen live on the Limited Run Games website, with each version priced at $34.99 (USD). A release date has yet to be shared for the physical copies of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, with the website simply saying they’re coming soon.

Also on the website is the following description of the game, for anyone who may be curious as to who the developer is, and what sort of gameplay you can expect:

Again, a release date for the physical release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on Xbox, Switch, and PS4 has yet to be shared. However, you can wishlist the game on the Limited Run Games website to stay up-to-date on when pre-orders open. For more on the Limited Run Games showcase, also be sure to read through our coverage of Spidersaurs, a new action-platformer from WayForward.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

