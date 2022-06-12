Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game from Mojang The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase included the exciting reveal of a brand new Minecraft game from Mojang.

During the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Mojang presented viewers with a brand new Minecraft title called Minecraft Legends. While visually similar to Mojang’s other Minecraft games, the gameplay on offer for Legends looks unique, with a large explorable world and intriguing story content.

A better overview of what players can expect from Minecraft Legends was provided in the description for the game’s trailer:

“Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, our upcoming action strategy game. Explore a familiar yet mysterious land, full of diverse life, lush biomes, and rich resources. But this paradise is on the brink of destruction. The piglins have arrived – and they’re threatening to corrupt the Overworld.



Inspire unexpected friends to form valuable alliances and lead them in strategic battles to protect their home. Take the fight to the piglins before their Nether corruption devours the Overworld! Developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, Minecraft Legends is coming in 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, Steam, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.“

As the description notes, the game is being developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, and features a world with varied biomes and battles against piglins. The game is set to release in 2023 for Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 PCs, and Steam. Additionally, the game will be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

