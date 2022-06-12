Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game from Mojang

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase included the exciting reveal of a brand new Minecraft game from Mojang.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

During the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Mojang presented viewers with a brand new Minecraft title called Minecraft Legends. While visually similar to Mojang’s other Minecraft games, the gameplay on offer for Legends looks unique, with a large explorable world and intriguing story content.

Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game from Mojang

A better overview of what players can expect from Minecraft Legends was provided in the description for the game’s trailer:

As the description notes, the game is being developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, and features a world with varied biomes and battles against piglins. The game is set to release in 2023 for Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 PCs, and Steam. Additionally, the game will be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

For more on the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, also be sure to read through our coverage of Scorn getting an October 2022 release date.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola