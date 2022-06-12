Minecraft Legends is a new action strategy game from Mojang
The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase included the exciting reveal of a brand new Minecraft game from Mojang.
During the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Mojang presented viewers with a brand new Minecraft title called Minecraft Legends. While visually similar to Mojang’s other Minecraft games, the gameplay on offer for Legends looks unique, with a large explorable world and intriguing story content.
A better overview of what players can expect from Minecraft Legends was provided in the description for the game’s trailer:
As the description notes, the game is being developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, and features a world with varied biomes and battles against piglins. The game is set to release in 2023 for Xbox One, Series X|S, Windows 10 PCs, and Steam. Additionally, the game will be available on both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.
