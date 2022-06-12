Scorn gets October 2022 release date Ebb Software has given a release date to its upcoming survival horror game.

Scorn is an upcoming first-person horror game from the team at Ebb Software. During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, we got our latest look at the game with a new trailer. It was here that the developer confirmed Scorn will be releasing later this year on October 21.

The Scorn release date reveal trailer dropped during the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. On October 21, we’ll get to take our first steps into the haunting sci-fi horror universe. On the official Scorn website, the developers shed more light on what we can expect from the upcoming game.

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world”. Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself.

Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.

Scorn was first revealed back in 2020 during an Xbox Series X reveal stream, where we got our first look at the H.R. Giger-inspired world. It’s just one of several games that were featured at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this year. Stick with Shacknews for all of the news coming out of this week’s gaming events.