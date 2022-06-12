Grounded 1.0 release coming September 2022 You won't have to wait too much longer for Grounded's launch out of early access.

Some good news for Grounded fans dropped today, as the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase included a new trailer for the game with some extra spicy information packed in.

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the full game release for Grounded, you won’t have to wait very much longer as it was confirmed the 1.0 release is happening this September.

While an exact release date has yet to be shared, it’s nevertheless exciting to hear that Grounded is finally launching out of early access.

The trailer notes the full story will be available once Grounded launches out of early access. In the description of the trailer for Grounded's 1.0 launch, the following information was shared as well:

"Grounded is preparing to leave Game Preview this September as it launches its full release. Find out how the teens got into the yard and the mad scientist behind it in the fully playable campaign – all of which can be experienced alone or with a group of friends! New armor recipes, new weapon recipes, and the giant Mantis await players in this upcoming update."

As the description mentions, players will be able to unravel the mystery of how the teens got into the yard in the first place, along with the scientist responsible. Additionally, players can look forward to new weapons, armor, and a giant Mantis.

Grounded is available right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PCs. For more on the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, be sure to read through our coverage of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn being pushed back to 2023.