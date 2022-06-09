Cult of the Lamb prepares its sacrifice with August release date The lambs go to slaughter in August.

Thursday's Devolver Direct presentation kicked off in true Devolver Digital fashion. After introducing the world once again to (no, seriously, this is not a joke) Mecha Suda 51, Devolver Digital revealed its first trailer, which offers the latest look at the upcoming Cult of the Lamb. On top of showing off some new footage, players got a release date.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, Cult of the Lamb puts players in the role of a lamb saved from slaughter. However, with that salvation comes debt, as the lamb must now serve the stranger that saved it by starting up a religious cult in the middle of a woodland forest. In addition to building up a cult and performing dark rituals, players must prepare to combat rival cults and defeat their followers.

Cult of the Lamb was first revealed back during Gamescom 2021 and we've even liked the little we've seen of it so far. We recently had a chance to try it out at PAX East 2022, noticing similarities to games like The Binding of Isaac. Be sure to read our hands-on preview to learn more.

Cult of the Lamb is set to release on August 11. Look for it to come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch where it will sell for $24.99 USD. Keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates throughout the next week, because it's going to be a busy one. We'll also have more from today's Devolver Direct presentation, so keep it here for any breaking news.