Rogue Games unveils new climate catastrophe game, Highwater

The Summer Game Fest had a wealth of announcements, including one from publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog called Highwater. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by climate catastrophe, with players tasked with exploring the flooded remnants in order to scavenge for supplies.

They’ll also need to fend off foes and solve puzzles in what’s described in the accompanying press release as a “hybrid experience that blends adventure and turn-based strategy.”

“Highwater thrusts players into a stunning vision of a climate change apocalypse and then challenges them to survive the aftermath,” Rogue CEO Matt Casamassina is quoted in the press release.



“Players will explore half-sunk cities via boat. Scavenge for supplies on foot. Team up with allies. Fight foes. And it all comes together with a surprisingly warm storyline.”

In the description of the teaser trailer shared for Highwater, the game is also described as follows:

“Amid the Great Climate Catastrophe, the region around the neighbourhood of Hightower has been flooded and is a kind of safe-zone between the War Zone around the globe and the city of Alphaville where the ultra-rich live behind giant walls.



With life on Earth becoming untenable for humans, citizens of Alphaville are getting ready to evacuate to Mars. Nikos & Co, who are far from any elite, are on a perilous journey to Hightower. They have to cross the impenetrable border of Alphaville and somehow sneak into the Mars-bound rocket.”

The trailer and core concept of the game are intriguing, and our curiosity has been sufficiently piqued especially when it comes to how turn-based strategy will be incorporated. That said, there’s still a lot we don’t know about Highwater, including when the game will be released.

Fortunately, in the coming months Demagog and Rogue note plans to share additional details about Highwater “including a more in-depth look at the innovative balance of boat-based exploration and intense turn-based battles” along with what platforms the game will be released on.

While we wait to learn more about Highwater, check out the teaser trailer. After watching the trailer, let us know what you think in Chatty!