Rogue Games unveils new climate catastrophe game, Highwater

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by climate catastrophe.
Morgan Shaver
1

The Summer Game Fest had a wealth of announcements, including one from publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog called Highwater. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by climate catastrophe, with players tasked with exploring the flooded remnants in order to scavenge for supplies.

They’ll also need to fend off foes and solve puzzles in what’s described in the accompanying press release as a “hybrid experience that blends adventure and turn-based strategy.”

Rogue Games unveils new climate catastrophe game, Highwater

In the description of the teaser trailer shared for Highwater, the game is also described as follows:

The trailer and core concept of the game are intriguing, and our curiosity has been sufficiently piqued especially when it comes to how turn-based strategy will be incorporated. That said, there’s still a lot we don’t know about Highwater, including when the game will be released.

Fortunately, in the coming months Demagog and Rogue note plans to share additional details about Highwater “including a more in-depth look at the innovative balance of boat-based exploration and intense turn-based battles” along with what platforms the game will be released on.

While we wait to learn more about Highwater, check out the teaser trailer. After watching the trailer, let us know what you think in Chatty!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

