The Plucky Squire is a colorful action adventure coming in 2023 All Possible Futures is putting together a genre-bending fantasy-fiction adventure with Devolver Digital called The Plucky Squire.

Devolver Digitals had all sorts of fun and bizarre game reveals to show in its Countdown to Marketing 2022 showcase, but one of the more chipper amusements among its bunch of reveals was The Plucky Squire. This is an action-adventure title from developer All Possible Futures and being published by Devolver Digital and the game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2023.

The Plucky Squire appeared during Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream on June 9, 2022. Players take on the role of the titular squire that goes on an adventure to save their friends. Where it seemingly begins as a top-down action-adventure akin to Zelda, it doesn’t take long for the trailer to take some interesting turns as it bends genres, employing mechanics such as what looks like JRPG battles, Punch-Out!! fights, and much more. The game was confirmed for a 2023 release window on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam (where can also be added to wishlists now).

The Plucky Squire is a pretty amusing-looking adventure. It’s already got a charming art style in its storybook and the characters and world therein. However, the game also looks quite good when the action moves away from the storybook into all sorts of other environments, including the side of a coffee cup and other knickknacks throughout what appears to be a kid’s bedroom. There’s no lack of style here and it seems like The Plucky Squire is going to be another game to watch for when it launches sometime next year.

The Plucky Squire looks like it's going to be a genre-bending fantasy-fiction adventure through a curious and magical storybook world.

With a 2023 release window set, stay tuned for more details on The Plucky Squire as All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital continue to prepare the game for next year. We’ll update with further news including release dates and other reveals on The Plucky Squire as they become available.