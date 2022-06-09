Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Plucky Squire is a colorful action adventure coming in 2023

All Possible Futures is putting together a genre-bending fantasy-fiction adventure with Devolver Digital called The Plucky Squire.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Devolver Digitals had all sorts of fun and bizarre game reveals to show in its Countdown to Marketing 2022 showcase, but one of the more chipper amusements among its bunch of reveals was The Plucky Squire. This is an action-adventure title from developer All Possible Futures and being published by Devolver Digital and the game will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2023.

The Plucky Squire appeared during Devolver Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing 2022 livestream on June 9, 2022. Players take on the role of the titular squire that goes on an adventure to save their friends. Where it seemingly begins as a top-down action-adventure akin to Zelda, it doesn’t take long for the trailer to take some interesting turns as it bends genres, employing mechanics such as what looks like JRPG battles, Punch-Out!! fights, and much more. The game was confirmed for a 2023 release window on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam (where can also be added to wishlists now).

The Plucky Squire is a pretty amusing-looking adventure. It’s already got a charming art style in its storybook and the characters and world therein. However, the game also looks quite good when the action moves away from the storybook into all sorts of other environments, including the side of a coffee cup and other knickknacks throughout what appears to be a kid’s bedroom. There’s no lack of style here and it seems like The Plucky Squire is going to be another game to watch for when it launches sometime next year.

The Plucky Squire looks like it's going to be a genre-bending fantasy-fiction adventure through a curious and magical storybook world.
The Plucky Squire looks like it's going to be a genre-bending fantasy-fiction adventure through a curious and magical storybook world.

With a 2023 release window set, stay tuned for more details on The Plucky Squire as All Possible Futures and Devolver Digital continue to prepare the game for next year. We’ll update with further news including release dates and other reveals on The Plucky Squire as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola