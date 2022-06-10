Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Castlevania: Nocturne series announced at Netflix Geeked Week

Even more Castlevania goodness is coming to Netflix.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

During the Netflix Geeked Week stream, a brand new Castlevania series was announced called Castlevania: Nocturne. Unlike Netflix’s other Castlevania show which features the likes of Trever Belmont, Castlevania: Nocturne will reportedly focus on Richter Belmont.

Castlevania: Nocturne series announced at Netflix Geeked Week

Outside of this, there’s a lot that’s unknown regarding the show which is currently in production according to the description included with the announcement trailer.

With the description, we know that the show is being handled by Kevin Kolde who served as a producer on the 2017 Castlevania series. It’s nice to see similar hands working on Nocturne as 2017’s Castlevania, and we’re eager to learn more about the series in the hopefully near future.

Until then, what did you think about the announcement? Are you looking forward to a Castlevania series featuring Richter Belmont? Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Netflix Geeked Week, also be sure to read through our coverage of The Cuphead Show Season 2 getting an August release date.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola