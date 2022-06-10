Castlevania: Nocturne series announced at Netflix Geeked Week Even more Castlevania goodness is coming to Netflix.

During the Netflix Geeked Week stream, a brand new Castlevania series was announced called Castlevania: Nocturne. Unlike Netflix’s other Castlevania show which features the likes of Trever Belmont, Castlevania: Nocturne will reportedly focus on Richter Belmont.

Outside of this, there’s a lot that’s unknown regarding the show which is currently in production according to the description included with the announcement trailer.

“Castlevania: Nocturne, a new Netflix animated series, is officially in production.



The series is led by showrunner Kevin Kolde and Creator/Writer Clive Bradley and produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation. Castlevania: Nocturne follows Richter, a descendant of the Belmont family, popularized in the iconic Symphony of Night and Blood of Rondo Castlevania games.”

With the description, we know that the show is being handled by Kevin Kolde who served as a producer on the 2017 Castlevania series. It’s nice to see similar hands working on Nocturne as 2017’s Castlevania, and we’re eager to learn more about the series in the hopefully near future.

Until then, what did you think about the announcement? Are you looking forward to a Castlevania series featuring Richter Belmont?