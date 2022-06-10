The Cuphead Show Season 2 arrives this August Netflix has revealed an August release date for The Cuphead Show Season 2.

The Cuphead Show has been a successful endeavor for Netflix and Studio MDHR, and that partnership will expand with the release of the show’s second season. During Netflix Geeked Week 2022, the streaming service announced that The Cuphead Show Season 2 will arrive this summer on August 19.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 release date was revealed alongside a new trailer that premiered at the Netflix Geeked Week Games Showcase. The trailer shows Cuphead, Mugman, and Chalice up to more shenanigans, causing trouble while trying to avoid the crosshairs of some dangerous enemies. We see them stuck in jail and racing to escape a haunted hotel, just to name a couple. There are several recognizable faces from the games in the trailer.

The Cuphead Show was among the early wave of video game adaptations at Netflix. Just during today’s Geeked Week Showcase alone, the streaming giant revealed several new video game-based shows in Dragon Age: Absolution, Tekken: Bloodline, and Castlevania: Nocturne.

Fans of The Cuphead Show will be able to enjoy the second season when it releases on Netflix on August 19, 2022. It’s a big summer for the Cuphead franchise, as it was also announced recently that the Delicious Last Course DLC will be launching on June 30. If you need to catch up with the rest of Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022 announcements, Shacknews has you covered.