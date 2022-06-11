Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

What the heck is going on in this new Palworld trailer?

Palworld dropped a new trailer at the Future Games Show 2022. Check out this new look at the Pokemon-like.
Asif Khan
2

The Future Games Show 2022 just wrapped up its presentation, and there were a lot of cool trailers shown off. Then there was whatever the heck you would call this new Palworld trailer. Please take a look. 

One recurring theme of the latest Palworld trailer was adorable pocket monsters with guns.  

Palworld's trailer captured a lot of strange situations with guns.
There are also several images of what can only be described as adorable animals being forced to do hard labor.

What's going on here? Can these Palworld monsters unionize?
There is even the mashup of Palworld monsters doing hard labor in an AR-15 factory...

These monsters certainly look like Eevees, but with no joy and way more guns to manufacture.
It appears that some of these Palworld monsters will be fighting alongside the main character with even more guns.

The chunky Pikachu-like seen here with a massive gun.
Chonky Pikachu, or whatever this dude's name is, may end up being held hostage or tortured based on some scenes from today's trailer.

Life appears to be very hard for Palworld monsters, with several chonky Pikachu-likes seen here in a torture chamber.
Many of the characters appear to be heavily inspired by Pokemon, like these Eevee-likes that are being put to hard labor.

Eevee-likes seen here mining for something against their will in Palworld. You can even see the tears in their eyes.
There's also an image of the main female protagonist being held at gunpoint, so perhaps the torture theme may not be limited to these cute creatures.

Palworld's female protagonist seen here being held at gunpoint.
The idea of Pokemon with guns may sounds great on paper, but this trailer just has left the Shacknews staff with more questions than accolades. Will the final game be as strange as what we have seen thus far, or will Palworld end up being more cutesy than we currently expect? Keep it locked on Shacknews for all the Palworld analysis you can handle leading up to the game's release date later this year.  

Luminary
Asif Khan is the Luminary and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

