Saints Row Boss Factory lets you create your character before launch
Create your character before the release of Saints Row with the free Boss Factory game.
Summer Game Fest continues to server up exciting announcements, with the latest being the Saints Row Boss Factory game. This unique character creator is a standalone experience that lets players create their character well before the launch of the full game. If you take ages to create your character, you’ll at least now have plenty of lead time before release. Check out the trailer below.
