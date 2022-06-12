Half-Life: Alyx Levitation mod gameplay revealed PC Gaming Show 2022 featured an extended look at the Half-Life: Alyx Levitation mod.

Half-Life: Alyx was already a massively impressive VR experience, and one of the best games overall of 2020. While Valve gave fans plenty of content to dig into, the modding community has wasted no time working to bring even more user-generated content to the game. Levitation is a highly anticipated Half-Life: Alyx mod, and it got a gameplay reveal during the 2022 PC Gaming Show.

The 2022 PC Gaming Show concluded with a new look at Half-Life: Alyx Levitation. The roughly 8-minute video shows off combat in the upcoming mod. We see players make their way through a new level, fighting off creatures and various waves of enemies. Levitation is a story add-on that features roughly 4-5 hours of new campaign content. Chatting with PC Gamer, co-creator Corey Laddo discussed where Levitation finds our protagonist.

The basic premise involves Alyx receiving a distress signal from two resistance members Maya and Barry about secret Combine technology buried within a section of the Quarantine Zone known as Sector X. With the help of Russell, Alyx dives deep into Combine territory to investigate this threat and search for Maya and Barry. It's a completely separate Half-Life adventure that uses Alyx's ending as a springboard for the narrative.

Half-Life: Alyx Levitation is set to be released later this year on Steam. The mod was first announced back in April and expands upon the groundbreaking experience that was enough to take home Shacknews’ Game of the Year award back in 2020. It was the final segment of the PC Gaming Show, which featured a number of other titles that PC gamers can look forward to in the future. Count on Shacknews for all your news needs during this busy season of gaming presentations.