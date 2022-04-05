Half-Life: Alyx Levitation mod presents an unofficial new adventure in Q3 2022 Modders Corey Laddo and FMPONE are preparing an all-new adventure for Half-Life: Alyx that will be free in Steam Workshop if you have the base game.

One of the best parts of a lot of Valve core games is just how moddable they are. Years have been spent taking games like Half-Life, Team Fortress, Counter-Strike, and more, and adding a multitude of creative and original user content to them. With Half-Life: Alyx, a cutting edge VR title and winner of the Shacknews Game of the Year 2020, one wondered just how much modders could do with such an alternative-style game. The answer is a lot. An unofficial new adventure mod has been announced in the form of Half-Life: Alyx Levitation and it's coming to Steam Workshop later in 2022.

Half-Life: Alyx Levitation mod designers Corey Laddo and FMPONE released a full trailer for their creation on Laddo’s YouTube channel on April 3, 2022. If you didn’t know it was a mod for Half-Life: Alyx, it’d actually might be hard to tell because the quality (at least in the trailer) looks ridiculously good. Moreover, Laddo and FMPONE promise around a four to five hour adventure in Levitation that will see Alyx Vance and the rest of the human resistance fighting against the Combine and its alien cronies.

Half-Life: Alyx was already a spectacular game. The sense of immersion in combat, puzzle-solving, exploration, and so much more made it an easy pick for the Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 award, among many other 2020 Year of the Games awards. The Steam Workshop for Half-Life: Alyx opened in May 2020, so there was always a chance we could see some really good creations come out of the game, but Levitation looks quite incredible.

With the mod set for a Q3 2022 release, free if you have the Half-Life: Alyx base game, we’ll be looking forward to the Half-Life: Alyx Levitation mod’s launch. Stay tuned for more details such as a concrete launch date as they become available.