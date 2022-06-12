Halo Pelican coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator
Live out your Halo fantasies by flying a detailed looking Pelican in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, a new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator was shown. As a fun surprise, a new flyable vehicle was shown that’s a little different than one might expect.
Specifically, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will now be able to fly a Halo Pelican. The Pelican is available in Microsoft Flight Simulator starting today.
The addition of the Halo Pelican comes in conjunction with the announcement of the 40th Anniversary Edition for Microsoft Flight Simulator that's set to release later this Fall. With that, Microsoft Flight Simulator players can expect a unique collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
For more on this, the following information was shared in the description for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator trailer:
Again, the Halo Pelican is now available in Microsoft Flight Simulator, while the 40th Anniversary Edition is coming later this Fall. For more on the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, also be sure to read through our coverage of Overwatch 2 dropping an October early access date.
