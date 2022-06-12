Halo Pelican coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator Live out your Halo fantasies by flying a detailed looking Pelican in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, a new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator was shown. As a fun surprise, a new flyable vehicle was shown that’s a little different than one might expect.

Specifically, Microsoft Flight Simulator players will now be able to fly a Halo Pelican. The Pelican is available in Microsoft Flight Simulator starting today.

The addition of the Halo Pelican comes in conjunction with the announcement of the 40th Anniversary Edition for Microsoft Flight Simulator that's set to release later this Fall. With that, Microsoft Flight Simulator players can expect a unique collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

For more on this, the following information was shared in the description for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator trailer:

"Announced today! Microsoft's longest running franchise celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an expanded edition, coming November 2022. Also, in partnership with Halo and 343 Industries, an exclusive Halo Infinite Pelican is available today in Microsoft Flight Simulator.



This free add-on is included with Xbox Game Pass - get it now! For the 40th Anniversary Edition releasing this fall, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team is partnering with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in a one-of-a-kind collaboration. Stay tuned in the coming months for more to come regarding this coveted partnership and enhanced Anniversary Edition."

Again, the Halo Pelican is now available in Microsoft Flight Simulator, while the 40th Anniversary Edition is coming later this Fall.