Overwatch 2 drops October early access date at Xbox showcase

Overwatch 2 isn't ready for a full release just yet, but Blizzard is ready to bring it to early access this October.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Xbox + Bethesda Showcase is happening right now and many in the gaming world are watching it right now. Activision Blizzard got so excited about announcing a release date for Overwatch 2 that it dropped a press release just minutes before it aired at the event. The game is now set to release in October in an early access state.

Here's the official word from the Activision investor site:

Overwatch 2 is launching in early access with dynamic new PvP content releasing on Windows® PC and Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™ consoles on October 4, kicking off the next chapter for Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed team-based shooter. Featuring a new five-versus-five multiplayer format with cross-platform play and cross-platform progression, Overwatch 2’s PvP experience is designed to offer incredible and fresh competitive gameplay with a new, free-to-play model and major game updates such as new heroes, hero reworks, maps, modes, and premium cosmetics.

There's also a new character set to debut, as players were introduced to the Junker Queen. There isn't a lot to see of Overwatch's 34th playable hero just yet, but remember, Blizzard announced a mid-June event that's just days away from airing. In fact, it's set to air this Thursday, June 16. Expect to see new Junker Queen gameplay, as well as new information about Overwatch 2's various features and a potential new round of beta tests.

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen October release date

Blizzard is ready to take Overwatch 2 to a new level, announcing that the PvP component will operate on a free-to-play model with regular updates that include new heroes, balance changes, maps, modes, and more. Overwatch 2 will feature a 5v5 format, along with cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms, with the latter likely operating across a single Battle.net login.

We'll be watching the Overwatch 2 reveal event this Thursday. In the meantime, learn more about today's announcement over at the Overwatch website.

