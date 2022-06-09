Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Routine reappears after a decade at Summer Game Fest 2022

After an appearance in 2012 and extreme quiet since, developer Lunar Software has returned with a new look at Routine in 2022.
TJ Denzer
1

Routine is an incredibly curious thing to see at Summer Game Fest 2022. The game was originally announced by developer Lunar Software in 2012. It has since been quiet and the question of whether or not it would actually come out was up in the air. That said, Summer Game Fest is turning out to be the place where strange things happen, including a game revealed a decade ago making an all-new appearance at the 2022 showcase.

It was in the middle of Summer Game Fest 2022 on June 9, 2022 that Geoff Keighley reintroduced viewers to the sci-fi horror adventure of Routine. Trapped on a derelict moon base, players must investigate the base, survive various malfunctioning robots, and perhaps even escape. The settings in the game look absolutely gorgeous, but at the same time unsettling as players try to sneak up on a robot only to be surprised by another who gets ahold of them and introduces them to a very shakey hand. You can see the full trailer in action below.

Routine is a most peculiar inclusion in Summer Game Fest 2022’s overall showcase. There have been reveals for the game throughout the last decade after it was first shown in 2012. However, there was no sign of the game ever actually coming out until now. That said, it looks like Lunar Software is finally moving forward and getting closer to what could actually be a release in the near future. The trailer specified that the game will be launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, but it would also be part of Xbox Game Pass.

Routine's robots look more terrifying than ever with its re-reveal at Summer Game Fest 2022.
With Routine making another surprising appearance in 2022, as well as being confirmed for new platforms and looking gorgeous, we’ll look forward to new details in the near future. Stay tuned for further updates, including a concrete release date, as they become available.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

