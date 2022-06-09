Flashback 2 gameplay revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022 Flashback 2 has been revealed with a Winter 2022 release window.

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest featured the reveal of multiple new games, including the return of a franchise that’s been dormant for three decades. Flashback 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to the platform shooter, and it’s coming out later this year.

The first trailer for Flashback 2 popped up at Summer Game Fest 2022 and reintroduced fans to the world they haven’t seen since 1992. We’re shown gameplay, with the 2.5D format returning for the new game. Players traverse futuristic levels, taking out enemies and avoiding detection to the best of their ability. Developer Microids provides additional context in the announcement on its website.

After defeating the Master Brain in the previous episode, Conrad and his allies are once again facing the Morphs species, threatening all civilizations. Adding insult to injury, Conrad’s best friend Ian is being kidnapped in front of him.. Another dirty trick from the Morphs? It will be up to you to find out who did it and their motivations.

Flashback 2 was originally announced back in 2021, but this is the first we’ve actually seen of the legacy sequel. Flashback 2 will be released this winter for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A Switch version will arrive in 2023. For all of the news and announcements from Summer Game Fest 2022, Shacknews has you covered.