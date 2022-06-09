Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Flashback 2 gameplay revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022

Flashback 2 has been revealed with a Winter 2022 release window.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest featured the reveal of multiple new games, including the return of a franchise that’s been dormant for three decades. Flashback 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to the platform shooter, and it’s coming out later this year.

The first trailer for Flashback 2 popped up at Summer Game Fest 2022 and reintroduced fans to the world they haven’t seen since 1992. We’re shown gameplay, with the 2.5D format returning for the new game. Players traverse futuristic levels, taking out enemies and avoiding detection to the best of their ability. Developer Microids provides additional context in the announcement on its website.

After defeating the Master Brain in the previous episode, Conrad and his allies are once again facing the Morphs species, threatening all civilizations. Adding insult to injury, Conrad’s best friend Ian is being kidnapped in front of him.. Another dirty trick from the Morphs? It will be up to you to find out who did it and their motivations.

Flashback 2 was originally announced back in 2021, but this is the first we’ve actually seen of the legacy sequel. Flashback 2 will be released this winter for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. A Switch version will arrive in 2023. For all of the news and announcements from Summer Game Fest 2022, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola