Queen's Gambit Chess spinoff game announced on Netflix Geeked Week There's a full-on single-player and multiplayer chess game based on Netflix hit series The Queen's Gambit on the way

The Queen’s Gambit was a huge show for Netflix, not only giving viewers an epic drama about a young female champion’s journey through the world of professional Chess, but also spurring a wealth of interest in Chess as a whole. Now, those who have gained an interest in Chess can play a new experience based on The Queen’s Gambit thanks to a new game coming out from Netflix.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess was announced on the Netflix Geeked Week 2022 presentation on June 10, 2022. The game is focused on the hit show, featuring a story mode, narrative, and various puzzles inspired by a number of unique Chess situations. If you actually want to test your skill against other players, you’ll be able to do that too. The Queen’s Gambit Chess will feature a full multiplayer mode with leaderboards where you can try your skill and strategies against players worldwide. There was no release window set for The Queen’s Gambit Chess, but it was announced that it will be free for Netflix subscribers, allowing them to play for free.

The Queen’s Gambit is a solid adaptation for Netflix as it cranks up its gaming ambitions. The show already inspired a wealth of players to pick up the game. We even saw Twitch get a massive boost of viewership in Chess streams when The Queen’s Gambit originally launched, getting all sorts of influencers and content creators to try some Chess on for themselves on streams. The interest ebbed a bit since, but The Queen’s Gambit still inspired a bunch of new players to try the game and now those players can explore more Queen’s Gambit and compete with each other.

The Queen's Gambit Chess will allow players to take on both single-player and multiplayer challenges in the game of Chess.

