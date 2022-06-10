Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Queen's Gambit Chess spinoff game announced on Netflix Geeked Week

There's a full-on single-player and multiplayer chess game based on Netflix hit series The Queen's Gambit on the way
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

The Queen’s Gambit was a huge show for Netflix, not only giving viewers an epic drama about a young female champion’s journey through the world of professional Chess, but also spurring a wealth of interest in Chess as a whole. Now, those who have gained an interest in Chess can play a new experience based on The Queen’s Gambit thanks to a new game coming out from Netflix.

The Queen’s Gambit Chess was announced on the Netflix Geeked Week 2022 presentation on June 10, 2022. The game is focused on the hit show, featuring a story mode, narrative, and various puzzles inspired by a number of unique Chess situations. If you actually want to test your skill against other players, you’ll be able to do that too. The Queen’s Gambit Chess will feature a full multiplayer mode with leaderboards where you can try your skill and strategies against players worldwide. There was no release window set for The Queen’s Gambit Chess, but it was announced that it will be free for Netflix subscribers, allowing them to play for free.

The Queen’s Gambit is a solid adaptation for Netflix as it cranks up its gaming ambitions. The show already inspired a wealth of players to pick up the game. We even saw Twitch get a massive boost of viewership in Chess streams when The Queen’s Gambit originally launched, getting all sorts of influencers and content creators to try some Chess on for themselves on streams. The interest ebbed a bit since, but The Queen’s Gambit still inspired a bunch of new players to try the game and now those players can explore more Queen’s Gambit and compete with each other.

The Queen's Gambit Chess will allow players to take on both single-player and multiplayer challenges in the game of Chess.
The Queen's Gambit Chess will allow players to take on both single-player and multiplayer challenges in the game of Chess.

As we await more details on The Queen’s Gambit Chess, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews. We’ll have more news, such as a concrete release date, as that news becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola