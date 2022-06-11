Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise comes to Steam today

Now Production is bringing its cult classic game to Steam today.
Donovan Erskine
1

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a prime example of a true cult classic. Fans have long enjoyed this wacky adventure, and they’ll now have a new place to relive it. Deadly Premonition 2 is coming to Steam, and it’s actually available starting today.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise had its Steam release announced during the Future Games Show 2022 presentation. The trailer showed off some of the most hilarious notable moments from the game, teasing what players can expect when they dive in. For those unfamiliar with the game, the developers provided an overview in a news release shared with Shacknews.

Those looking to play Deadly Premonition 2 on Steam can grab the game now at a lower price, as it’s currently on sale for 30 percent off. For more news on the games spotlighted at the Future Games Show 2022 presentation, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

