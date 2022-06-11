Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise comes to Steam today Now Production is bringing its cult classic game to Steam today.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a prime example of a true cult classic. Fans have long enjoyed this wacky adventure, and they’ll now have a new place to relive it. Deadly Premonition 2 is coming to Steam, and it’s actually available starting today.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise had its Steam release announced during the Future Games Show 2022 presentation. The trailer showed off some of the most hilarious notable moments from the game, teasing what players can expect when they dive in. For those unfamiliar with the game, the developers provided an overview in a news release shared with Shacknews.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is both a sequel and a prequel to the beloved Deadly Premonition, following Agent Davis and Agent Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Set in present-day Boston, the game’s unique storytelling will see you travel back in time to the town of Le Carré via the memories of a former FBI agent. These flashbacks will allow you to step into the shoes of Special Agent York to unravel an intriguing and disturbing mystery.

Those looking to play Deadly Premonition 2 on Steam can grab the game now at a lower price, as it's currently on sale for 30 percent off.