Exoprimal gameplay revealed at Capcom Showcase

Capcom gave us a first look at gameplay in its newest IP during its showcase.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Capcom Showcase featured news and announcements from the iconic developer and publisher. While there was a solid showing for the tentpole franchises, we also got a fresh look at a brand new property. Exoprimal was spotlighted during the Capcom Showcase, and we got a gameplay reveal during the event.

Capcom provided a new look at Exoprimal during its June 2022 Showcase. It was here that we got to see the dinosaur-fighting game in action. We see players using their high-powered exosuits to battle waves of alien dinosaur creatures, battling throughout a variety of different environments. Players are guided by an AI named Leviathan, and omnipresent force that’s also responsible for bringing the dinosaurs into our world. Figuring out the mystery as to why Leviathan is doing this will be a key aspect of Exoprimal’s story.

Dino Survival is the core mode in Exoprimal and is where players will advance the story. The game is team-based, as Capcom provides a description of how the Dino Survival mode will work. “Two squads of five race to complete objectives. Teams must follow leviathans directives and complete the mission before their rivals to win.” Dinosaur Cull, VTOL Defense, Data Key Security, Omega Charge, and Energy Taker are different modes that task players with completing unique objectives.

Exoprimal was first revealed back in March of this year during a PlayStation State of Play event. The game is set to be released in 2023, but fans excited to check it out won’t have to wait too long for an opportunity to go hands-on. Capcom has announced a closed network test that players can sign up for now on its website. The June 2022 Capcom Showcase also featured updates on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as Resident Evil Village.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

