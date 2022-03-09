Capcom's Exoprimal looks to put mechs in a crisis of dinos in 2023 It's not quite what we asked for in a new Dino Crisis, but Capcom's new sci-fi third-person mech-vs-dino game still looks pretty good.

Many have been asking for Capcom to return to the Dino Crisis franchise for years, especially with the love the developer has been showing new Resident Evil games and the remakes. On today’s PlayStation State of Play Capcom… didn’t go back to Dino Crisis, but we certainly got a crisis of dinos in the reveal of Exoprimal, along with the mecha suits we’ll be using to subdue said crisis when the game comes out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Capcom revealed the first look at cinematics and gameplay for Exoprimal during the PlayStation State of Play on March 9, 2022. In a very strange “dinosaur forecast,” we got to see portals open up and a flood of Jurassic beasts pour down upon a futuristic city. We also got to see a squad of soldiers suit up in mecha suits and deploy to battle against the dinosaur threat.

Exoprimal is looking like a third-person co-op shooter in which players will take on the role of differently specialized mechs as they do battle with the aforementioned dinosaur forecasts. The trailer showed different mechs in action that seem to be capable of different abilities and specialties. There’s a tanky mech that deploys a shield and has heavy weapons, a flying mech that can lay down air support and offense, and a lithe mech with twin blades that can cut through crowds of dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, the dinosaurs themselves look pretty intense. Raptors literally flood the streets as the mechs try to fight them off while triceratops and T-rexes bring much greater threats as they plow through city structures to try to tear the squad of mechs and their pilots apart.

Exoprimal is set to hit all aforementioned platforms sometime in 2023. It may not be the Dino Crisis we asked for, but it’s certainly looking like a dino crisis worth playing nonetheless. Stay tuned as we await more details from Capcom likely later this year or early next year.