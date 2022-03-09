New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here's how you can watch the latest PlayStation State of Play.
Donovan Erskine
1

No longer participating in major industry events like E3, Sony likes to hold State of Play events in order to reveal what’s next for PlayStation consoles. The latest event is slated to start soon, with Sony teasing news for games launching for PS4 and PS5. Let’s get into how you can watch the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play.

Watch the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play here

Today’s PlayStation State of Play will begin at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels, and you’ll be able to watch it using the video embed above. Sony has confirmed that the State of Play will run for 20 minutes. Afterwards, fans will be able to view it as a VOD on YouTube.

Sony hasn’t announced what will be shown during the event, but the company did share that it will be primarily focused on games from Japanese studios, with some perhaps a couple exceptions. The company has also explicitly stated that there will be no mention of PS VR 2 or its lineup of games during this State of Play.

With titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West recently released for the PS4 and PS5, it’ll be interesting to see what takes the main focus of the latest PlayStation State of Play. If you’re not able to watch the event, you can expect to catch all of the announcements right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

